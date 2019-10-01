Michael B. Jordan Just Added Fashion Designer To His Resume

Is there anything that Michael B. Jordan can't do?

The actor-producer extraordinaire just proved once again his talents are endless with his latest project: he teamed up with Coach Menswear to create his debut, capsule collection. While designing the line, he drew inspiration from the popular anime series Naruto, his community and other cultural influences that resonate with him.

"As with all aspects of my work, this collection is about bringing fresh perspectives and unique voices to the forefront," the Creed star, who is also Coach Menswear's first global face, said in a statement. "Expanding into the fashion design space was rewarding beyond my expectations."

The Coach x Michael B. Jordan collection launched on Tuesday and is a unisex ready-to-wear line that is comprised of t-shirts, hoodies, jackets, footwear and bags. Prices range from $95 to $2,500 and each piece reflects Jordan's "high fashion meets high function" sense of style.

Jordan opted for innovative designs like removable sleeves and included imagery of Naruto characters to deliver a fresh-yet-nostalgic vibe for the collection, which he says he "could see my friends, family and fans wearing with pride."