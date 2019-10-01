Making the story even cuter, Phoenix admitted, "She's the only girl I ever looked up on the internet... We were just friends, email friends. I'd never done that. Never looked up a girl online."

About six years later, the actor is happy about his life—with Mara very much in it.

"I've always had a hard time," he told Vanity Fair. "And, I think only recently, as you get older or whatever, you're okay. You go, 'Maybe it is going to be a bad experience' or 'Maybe I'm not going to enjoy it. And maybe I won't have any of those connections, maybe I'll feel just hollow afterwards.' That's okay. Because I know that I have meaning in other parts of my life. And that's really what sustains me. I enjoy it. I love my life. I f!$king love my life."