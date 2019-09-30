An epic K-pop collaboration has just been revealed and fans all over the world are reeling!

K-pop artist Chungha took to Twitter today to unveil a new digital single that she will be releasing on 3 October with Indonesian rap superstar, Rich Brian.

The I.O.I member showed fans a little clip of what looked to be a brand new music video starring Rich Brian rocking a bold mullet while holding an '80s-style brick phone. As Rich Brian comically locks eyes with the camera, the scene then transitions to one where Chungha and him are riding a motorcycle into the night.

The overall vibe of the clip is very retro from the props used to the fashion that both artists donned.

Rich Brian and his label, 88rising, also posted the same teaser on their social media platforms to hype up the release of this brand new collaboration.

Watch the teaser below: