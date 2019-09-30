BTS' Jimin and BLACKPINK's Jisoo Named Fashion's Top Influencers In 2019

by Pakkee Tan | Mon., 30 Sep. 2019 10:06 PM

Jimin, BTS

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

BTS and BLACKPINK don't need more titles to cement their positions as fashion kings and queens, but prestigious fashion publication, The Business of Fashion, just gave them one anyway!

The BoF curates an annual list of fashion's 500 top movers and shakers in the world, and this year, K-pop stars Jimin and Jisoo were included for the first time ever.

This is the first time that the fashion publication has included K-pop idols on their list, so both singers have the distinction to rep K-pop's undeniable influence on the fashion industry.

Categorised under "Models & Muses", Jimin was chosen for this year's list for drawing the attention of brands such as Puma and Dior, the latter of which worked on BTS' stage outfits this year, the brand's first foray into stagewear design for a K-pop group.

On the other hand, Jisoo was chosen for her work with Louis Vuitton and Dior Cosmetics, on top of being a front row fixture, according to the BoF.

BTS' J-Hope Teams Up With Becky G for ''Chicken Noodle Soup'' Remix

Jisoo, Most Followed K-Pop Idols

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Other newcomers on the list hailing from South Korea include Peggy Gou, the DJ wunderkind who has inspired many with her edgy aesthetic, as well as through her fashion label Kirin; fashion designer Rok Hwang, who's a go-to among the K-pop set; Gene Yoon Yoon-Soo, global chairman of sportswear brand Fila; and Kim So-hee, founder of homegrown fashion powerhouse Nanda.

