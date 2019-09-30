Demi Lovato and More Stars Cheer on Hannah Brown at Dancing With the Stars

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., 30 Sep. 2019 6:38 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Demi Lovato, Demi Burnett

Instagram

Demi Lovatoand Hannah Brown's friendship is continuing to blossom.

Over the past few months, many celebrities and reality stars have forged beautiful relationships. Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid got the ball rolling with their surprise romance, followed shortly by the discovery that Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott is now dating Zooey Deschanel. But, it's safe to say that the relationship fans love the most is the one between Hannah B. and Demi Lovato. 

Demi's followers will recall that it all started when she shared a view into her weekly Bachelor nights on her Instagram Story. Like any other fan, the singer would share her opinions on the men, yell in frustration at Luke P. and swoon over Mike Johnson. But no one could've expected that Demi and Hannah would one day be united backstage at the finale.

That day they shared their new friendship on Instagram and since then, it looks like the two celebs have only gotten closer. 

Watch

Demi Lovato & Mike Johnson's Budding Romance: All The Details

On Monday night, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she is cheering on Hannah at a taping of Dancing With the Stars. She was joined by Demi BurnettNick ViallRumer Willis and even Chris Soules, who previously competed on season 20 of the competition show.

Plus, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel were in the crowd, but not to support Hannah. These two, along with Bobby Berk, turned a date night into a chance to support their friend and Queer Eye star Karamo Brown. The audience caught a quick glimpse of the stars in the audience, during which Jonathan had his arm around Zooey. 

So, basically, the taping of this week's Dancing With the Stars was the place to be on Monday night. TFTI!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , The Bachelorette , Dancing With The Stars , Hannah Brown , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.