Gina Kirschenheiter is ready for a second chance at love!

Earlier today, the Real Housewives of Orange County star kicked off her week by introducing fans and followers to her new man.

"Always find a reason to laugh," she wrote on Instagram. "It may not add years to your life but will surely add life to your years."

E! News has learned that the man making Gina smile is Travis Mullen. And yes, they are dating!

"They are very cute together," a source shared for E! News. "He's big on family, which Gina really likes. It's a new chapter for her!"