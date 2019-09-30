Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's marriage is officially official!

The pop star and supermodel exchanged vows during a second wedding ceremony in South Carolina, People confirms. Justin and Hailey gathered their nearest and dearest—including several celebrity pals and famous relatives—for an extravagant affair, planned by event designer to the stars Mindy Weiss. The event took place at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location.

Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin both served as bridesmaids. Her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, as well as his equally as famous brothers, Alec Baldwin, Billy Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin were there to see the supermodel walk down the aisle. Representing the Bieber side of the family was the 25-year-old singer's mother, Pattie Mallette, and father Jeremy Bieber.

On Sunday, the celebrity power couple gathered their closest friends and family for an intimate rehearsal dinner. "Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.," a separate source shared with E! News. "The dinner was on the edge of the water. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. The dècor was very chic and white."