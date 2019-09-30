It's a wedding celebration meant for the big screen!

With Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's second wedding occurring any time now, fans are getting even more details as to how the couple's special guests are celebrating the big milestone.

E! News has learned the famous pair had a special rehearsal dinner, which turned into a late-night after party. And according to TMZ, the evening included a screening of The Notebook.

"After the rehearsal/welcome party ended, the guests were shuttled back via water shuttle to the Montage in Palmetto Bluffs where they had an after-hours party. The party was in the bowling and game room," a source shared with E! News. "Everyone was bowling and taking advantage of the games and was having a really fun time. The night went pretty late."

Perhaps The Notebook screening shouldn't be the biggest surprise. After all, the film has some similarities to Justin and Hailey's big weekend.