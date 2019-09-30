by Elyse Dupre | Mon., 30 Sep. 2019 1:51 PM
It's almost time for Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber to say "I do."
The 22-year-old model and the 25-year-old singer are set to tie the knot (again) in South Carolina on Monday. The celebration comes about a year after the couple wed in a New York courthouse.
"They aren't nervous. They are so comfortable and have never been more sure about anything," an insider told E! News about the nuptials. "It's really just a celebration of their love in front of family and friends. They've been waiting for this day for a long time, and they are just excited it's finally here. They are both very relaxed and not stressed at all."
In fact, the Biebers have been celebrating their second trip to the altar for the past few days. On Thursday, Hailey enjoyed a bachelorette bash with her gal pals, including Kendall Jenner, Maeve Reilly, Kelia Moniz and Natalie Manuel Lee. An insider told E! News the ladies ate dinner at Ysabel in Los Angles and then danced the night away at Delilah. After flying to South Carolina via private jet on Saturday, Justin and Hailey hosted a rehearsal dinner party at the Montage in Palmetto Bluffs. The bride-to-be wowed in a white Vivienne Westwood dress and accessorized her look with Jimmy Choo heels.
According to a source, guests traveled to the rehearsal dinner via boats. The stars had quite a few of their celebrity pals there, too—including Kendall, Joan Smalls, Justine Skye, Scooter Braun and more.
"It's been a great weekend with everyone in one place," an insider said. "They keep looking around and feeling so much love in every direction. It's been a lot of fun, and the big day is just the beginning. They are looking forward to saying their vows and then having a big dance party."
"Let the games begin!" Alaia Baldwin Aronow wrote on Instagram.
"Kendall visited the Hustler store where she purchased lots of fun sex toys, phallic straws, water bottles, candy necklaces, lingerie and a veil for Hailey to wear," an insider told E! News.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did a little bowling and celebrated her strike with a victory dance.
Maeve Reilly and Morgan Pinney proudly refer to themselves as part of the "bride squad."
Dan Kanter posted a picture of Ryan Good enjoying a boat ride. Of course, Good wore the groom's brand Drew House.
The groom's father, Jeremy Bieber, is ready to celebrate!
Justin and Hailey's big day is finally here!
Congratulations to the happy couple!
