Stacey Dash Arrested for Alleged Domestic Battery

Stacey Dash has been arrested.

The Clueless alum has been taken into police custody, the Pasco County Sheriff confirmed to E! News.

According to a complaint affidavit obtained by E! News, Dash was arrested on Sunday night in Florida on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Police said Dash was in a verbal argument with an unnamed man and allegedly pushed and slapped him in the face. Police noted he "sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed." Per the affidavit, Dash was transported to the Land O Lakes detention facility.

The star's rep declined to comment to E! News.