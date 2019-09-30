Aca-reunion!

In case anyone is wondering how Anna Kendrick is doing after seeing Ben Platt in concert last night, the answer is, she's a blubbering mess.

The actress, along with fellow Pitch Perfect alum Brittany Snow, attended Tony-winner Ben Platt's concert at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night in New York City, and her Instagram about the event is going to have any Pitch Perfect fan with a soul in an emotional tizzy.

"Our baby is a superstar," Kendrick started off her post, which was a selfie of her and Platt followed by a shot of him during the show. "I didn't even make it through the first song without WEEPING."

Then, she told a story about the Pitch Perfect early years. "2011, Table read for the first Pitch Perfect. After we finish, I make a dumb joke about how if there were a bunch of sequels (little did I know) there would be that one character that stayed on even when the rest of the cast wasn't doing them anymore," she wrote.