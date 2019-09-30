Marcello Sá Barretto / SplashNews.com
by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., 30 Sep. 2019 9:48 AM
Do it for the 'gram!
Channing Tatum and Jessie J are still going strong. The couple has not been shy about showing their love and support for each other over the course of their relationship. On Sunday, the actor was spotted snapping pics of his lady during the 2019 Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Turns out he's not just a great actor, but he's also an amazing Instagram boyfriend. Jessie posted the pics that her boo took on her Instagram page, and he got some pretty amazing shots. "[Pics] of me in BR by Channing Tatum," she captioned the photo.
At a concert recently, Jessie revealed a new song she had written that appears to be about Channing. "Where you go I know I want to follow / Let's make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don't know when what comes next. Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are," she wrote. So it looks like these two are in it for the long haul.
This sighting of the couple comes shortly after his ex Jenna Dewan announced her pregnancy. Although Channing hasn't publicly discussed it, he is excited for his ex. "Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it," a source told E! News. "He is happy for her and was very supportive."
The two have remained amicable amid their split, and are committed to co-parenting their 6-year-old daughter Everly Tatum together.
It's a modern love story for the ages!
