Disney
Frozen fans, rejoice: new music from the upcoming sequel is here!
The Frozen 2 soundtrack track list has been unveiled and if it's anything like the original film's, it's going to be amazing.
The motion picture soundtrack features seven original songs from the film's Oscar-winning songwriting duo, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, each performed by Frozen's original cast members: Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), and Josh Gad (Olaf).
The highly-anticipated movie soundtrack also has some new names on the track list. Newcomer Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Anna and Elsa's mother, is also listed on the soundtrack, as well as Kacey Musgraves, Panic! At The Disco, and Weezer, who will have reprises featured in the film's end credits.
"The songs and score of Frozen 2 reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story," director Jennifer Lee says. "The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Kristen, Bobby and Christophe [Beck] have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights."
Frozen 2's soundtrack will be released on November 15 and is available to pre-order now.
Can't wait until November to listen to the songs? Disney gave fans the ultimate treat on Monday and debuted a new song from the soundtrack. "Into the Unknown," which is sung by Menzel, can be heard throughout the latest Frozen 2 trailer.
"While we can't wait for the world to hear these songs, we feel like we got a sneak peek of how people will react with how quickly our end credits artists signed on," executive music producer Tom MacDougall, who won a Grammy for the original Frozen soundtrack, says. "Their excitement for this franchise and these songs is represented in their wildly creative takes on each of their versions."
Watch the new trailer and check out "Into the Unknown" now:
See the complete Frozen 2 soundtrack track list below:
1. "All is Found" – performed by Evan Rachel Wood
2. "Some Things Never Change" – performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff
3. "Into the Unknown" – performed by Idina Menzel (featuring Norwegian singer AURORA)
4. "When I Am Older" – performed by Josh Gad
5. "Reindeer(s) are Better than People (Cont.)" – performed by Jonathan Groff
6. "Lost in the Woods" – performed by Jonathan Groff
7. "Show Yourself" – performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood
8. "The Next Right Thing" – performed by Kristen Bell
9. "Into the Unknown" – performed by Panic! At The Disco (end credits)
10. "All is Found" – performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)
11. "Lost in the Woods" – performed by Weezer (end credits)
Frozen 2 hits theaters on November 22.