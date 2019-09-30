Busbee has passed away. He was 43 years old.

News of the producer and songwriter's death spread over the weekend. While the cause of death hasn't been confirmed, Variety reported the artist was diagnosed with Glioblastoma over the summer and had been seeking treatment.

During his lifetime, Busbee, otherwise known as Michael James Ryan, worked with several stars. On Monday, many members of the music community expressed their condolences via social media.

"I absolutely can't accept the loss of mine and [Gwen Stefani's] friend Michael (Busbee)..Too much to say for social media," Blake Shelton tweeted on Monday. "Too much pain and unfairness period. I guess sometimes you gotta dig extra EXTRA deep for peace to continue to have faith. And I will because Michael ALWAYS had faith."

Maren Morris, whose song "My Church" earned Busbee his first Grammy nod, also reflected on the tragic news.

"This just doesn't seem fair," she tweeted. "I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend."