Why John Cena Has Never Taken a Vacation, Ever

It's all work and no play for John Cena.

The WWE star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday to talk about his upcoming film, Playing With Fire, and revealed that he's never taken a vacation, like, ever.

This surprising confession was prompted by host Ellen DeGeneres, who mentioned an interesting fun fact that she had heard about the wrestler through the grapevine.

"I believe you've been working non-stop since, like, 2002, or something," the Emmy winner said.

"That's correct," Cena replied.

When asked to recall the longest time he's spent away from the ring or a film set, Cena had a shocking response:

"I haven't taken a vacation ever," the wrestler-turned-actor told the daytime host.

"Like, a week?" DeGeneres questioned.

"Oh, no. Not even a chance," Cena said. "There was a few times that I could take two days away from my work and I would still be kind of jonesing to go back to work."