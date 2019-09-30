Dakota Johnson is keeping her promise.

Nearly a year ago, the Peanut Butter Falcon actress encouraged women and girls facing violence and sexual harassment to share their stories with her by picking up the phone. "I don't want to speak for you. I want to listen to you," she wrote in an Instagram post in October 2018. "This is my phone number. Tell me your story in my voicemail, and I will listen."

The star continued, "There is power in numbers. Together with @glblctzn I will compile your stories and get your voices heard. We must achieve a world where #sheisequal."

On Sunday, Johnson revealed her plan for highlighting those voices: a new podcast, The Left Ear, that is available now and will air every Monday beginning on Oct. 7.

"One year ago I asked women and girls around the world to call me and leave a voicemail telling their stories of sexual violence, harassment, and gender based inequalities. I didn't want to speak on their behalf, I wanted to listen to them," she recalled in a new Instagram post explaining her new venture, which she also discussed and previewed at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend.