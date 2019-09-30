Angela and Michael

For some reason, these two think it's time to have a baby. After arguing whether Michael could have a baby with another woman, they went to the fertility clinic. There, they discovered Angela, 53, has a fine uterus for "toting" a baby, but she has just one egg left.

Benjamin and Akinyi

Benjamin got the family's blessing—so far—to pursue Akinyi, but now he needs to come up with the bride price. Since he got the blessing, he was allowed to go stay in his rented apartment and Akinyi came with him…in secret. Her mom knows she's there, her dad thinks she's on a week-long Safari.

While on their first real date, Akinyi showed some reservations about becoming a stepmom to Benjamin's 5-year-old son. Could she move to another country and become a parent? That didn't seem like something she was interested in. The two went out to dinner, but after a margarita for Akinyi, things quickly soured between them. Benjamin didn't want her to have another one, despite her pleas.