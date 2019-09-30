Reese Witherspoon's Son Teaching Her to TikTok Will Make You LOL

TikTok: What, like it's hard?!

Reese Witherspoon is already the queen of Instagram. Now, she's ready to take over TikTok!

The Big Little Lies star got a crash course in the popular social media app, where users record 15-second-long videos of themselves doing everything from lip-syncing their favorite songs to acting out comedy sketches, from her 15-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe. Thankfully, Reese shared the whole thing on Instagram.

"Deacon, this is really important," the actress begins. "It's about TikTok."

"Oh, god," Deacon replies.

"For all the moms out there, what is TikTok?!" she asks. "Should I be on TikTok?"

"Sure," her son says, a little unconvincingly.

After getting to the lowdown on the app, Reese recruits Deacon to help her make her first TikTok video, and of course, she insists that her debut post include a dance number.

The mom of three shows off her moves in the video, breaking it down with the "rolly, rolly, rolly" move as she calls it.