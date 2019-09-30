15 Things You Need To To Know About K-Pop Boy Band SF9

This underrated group not only has a solid discography, but also has a team of well-rounded members who aren't afraid to be vulnerable in front of their fans — that is one of the main things that set them apart from the rest. While each of them are integral to SF9, they are candid about their own personal dreams and goals too.

This is why SF9 is probably one of the more openly ambitious groups out there, daring to make it happen not just with their music, but their stage presence, TV personality, and each of their own voices.

While those unfamiliar with the group may recognise a face or two from popular dramas and films such as Sky Castle and About Time, their sonic edge and futuristic concepts will surely have you well acquainted with them in no time. For starters, here are some things to know about SF9.