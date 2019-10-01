Korean Actress Park Shin-Hye Tells Us The Secret To Her Phenomenal Success

Park Shin-hye is no stranger to the entertainment industry, but she's managed to keep her spot among the industry's top stars for much longer than others.

At her recent Voice of Angel fan meet in Tokyo, it was abundantly clear why.

Personable, charming and humble, the actress effortlessly exuded the grace of a top star, yet delighted fans with her hands-on manner when interacting with them.

Naturally that got us curious about the secret of her success — something that we asked her in the interview we held with her.

"First, I don't have a secret. I actually am surprised that I'm receiving so much love today," she told E! News Asia. "In 2003, I shot my first drama and I remember just thinking how fun this is to be on set. To live the life of another character was very intriguing, and it was just fun being able to act professionally."

She added, "Doing something you enjoy and continuing to find enjoyment in your work, I think this might be why so many people have shared their love with me."