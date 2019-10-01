Ushering In Libra Season: All The Korean Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthday This Month

Getty Images
by Hanan Haddad | Tue., 1 Oct. 2019 6:40 PM
It's time to bring balance to our lives became it's officially Libra season!
Symbolised by the balancing scales, people born under this air sign loves harmony and synergy. Often times they play the middle-man role and get stuck in between arguments, however, they would run away before ever picking a side. Confrontation is just not in the Libra schedule, but they make time to lend a listening ear for anyone, anytime. Hence, they are masters in diplomacy and peace-keeping.
As with most air signs, Libras are social butterflies and enjoy conversations about just about anything. Constantly seeking inspiration through mediums such as art, books and films, Libras love to be stimulated mentally with discussions and not debates.
The wonderful thing about Libras is that while they love digging deeper into topics, they also love frivolous activities such as shopping, looking at latest fashion or even a spa-session. This sign truly has a penchant for the finer things in life and they are not shy about it.
Ruled by Venus, Libras are all about aesthetics in all facets of the word—striving for, appreciating and obsessing over beauty. This may lead to other people thinking that Libras are superficial, especially when it comes to love. Then again, who wouldn't want to be surrounded by beautiful people and beautiful things?
Speaking of beautiful people, celebrate the season with these stunning Libras:
Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
The Sydney-born leader of Stray Kids turns 22 on 3 October this year.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
The sassiest member of iconic K-pop boy group SHINee, Key turned 28 on 23 September.
Alvin Tan
One fourth of K-pop's co-ed group KARD, Jiwoo will be turning 23 on 4 October.
Alvin Tan
Big Matthew of co-ed K-pop group KARD will be turning 27-years-old on 20 October.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Former leader of K-pop boy group iKON, B.I will turn 23 on 22 October.
Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images
Member of South Korean-Chinese girl group Cosmic Girls turns the big two-one on 15 October.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Former Miss A member turned actress, Suzy Bae will be turning 25 on 10 October.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
A beloved member of the biggest K-pop group today BTS, Jimin will be turning 24-years-old on 13 October this year.
THE FACT/Imazins via Getty Images
Canadian-born singer and former Super Junior M member, Henry Lau will be hitting the big 30 on 11 October.
Courtesy of H&M
Chinese singer-songwriter and member of EXO, Lay Zhang turns 28 on 7 October.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
South Korean actor, creative director, and gallerist, Yoo Ah-In will be turning 33 on 6 October.
Alvin Ho
Rapper extraordinaire of K-pop boy group MONSTA X, Jooheon turns 25 on 6 October.
The Chosunilbo JNS/Multi-Bits via Getty Images
Star of iconic dramas such as Coffee Prince and Princess Hours, South Korean actress Yoon Eun-Hye turns 35 on 3 October.
Getty Images
The Good Doctor turned 32-years-old on 30 September.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
WINNER's Jinu turned 28 on 26 September this year.
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage
Hallyu superstar Hyun Bin just turned 37-years-old on 25 September.
