Ushering In Libra Season: All The Korean Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthday This Month

It's time to bring balance to our lives became it's officially Libra season!

Symbolised by the balancing scales, people born under this air sign loves harmony and synergy. Often times they play the middle-man role and get stuck in between arguments, however, they would run away before ever picking a side. Confrontation is just not in the Libra schedule, but they make time to lend a listening ear for anyone, anytime. Hence, they are masters in diplomacy and peace-keeping.

As with most air signs, Libras are social butterflies and enjoy conversations about just about anything. Constantly seeking inspiration through mediums such as art, books and films, Libras love to be stimulated mentally with discussions and not debates.