Keeping Up With The Kardashians Has Never Been Easier With This Subscription Service

Your favourite reality shows are now coming together in one place for easy viewing anytime, anywhere!

Meet hayu: An all-new, all-reality, on-demand subscription video-on-demand service has finally launched in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines, delivering over 6000 episodes of reality TV to you. From Keeping Up With The Kardashians (including all the spin-offs from that series like Life Of Kylie and Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian) to The Real Housewives, these iconic reality TV shows can now be streamed from one place, across numerous devices for just an accessible monthly fee SGD4.99.

A guilty pleasure for some, but simply a pleasure for most, there is something about the drama and real characters in reality television that always hooks the audience.

With Keeping Up the With Kardashians, we draw the curtain of glamour that surrounds this powerful family and experience the ups and downs of life with them. Other shows such as Dance Moms centre their stories around real people and real children who endure gruelling training for that small taste of fame and fortune.