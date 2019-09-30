Keeping Up With The Kardashians Has Never Been Easier With This Subscription Service

Courtesy of Hayu
by E! Asia Staff | Mon., 30 Sep. 2019 6:00 PM
Courtesy of Hayu
Your favourite reality shows are now coming together in one place for easy viewing anytime, anywhere!
Meet hayu: An all-new, all-reality, on-demand subscription video-on-demand service has finally launched in Singapore, Hong Kong and the Philippines, delivering over 6000 episodes of reality TV to you. From Keeping Up With The Kardashians (including all the spin-offs from that series like Life Of Kylie and Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian) to The Real Housewives, these iconic reality TV shows can now be streamed from one place, across numerous devices for just an accessible monthly fee SGD4.99.
A guilty pleasure for some, but simply a pleasure for most, there is something about the drama and real characters in reality television that always hooks the audience.
With Keeping Up the With Kardashians, we draw the curtain of glamour that surrounds this powerful family and experience the ups and downs of life with them. Other shows such as Dance Moms centre their stories around real people and real children who endure gruelling training for that small taste of fame and fortune.
And you can now watch it on your television or any mobile device at your own preferred viewing pace and schedule. What's more, subscribers will also be able to download episodes, so that in the absence of Wi-Fi or the Internet, you won't miss a thing. Most TV series available on hayu also have the premiere date as the US, so you won't have any more unnecessary waiting time to find out what happens next.
Check out the complimentary one-month trial here, and we're leaving you with a taste of the drama that ensues in the latest Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians below:
hayu will be available in The Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore, with the respective prices in each country: The Philippines, 149PHP; Hong Kong, HKD40; and Singapore, SGD4.99.
Prices may vary by market and by platform restrictions in South East Asia.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?