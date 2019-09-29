BLACKPINK's Rosé And Halsey Are Living Their Best Lives In Paris

Is Halsey BFFs with all the top K-pop idols we know?

On top of her very public (and sweet) friendship with the boys of BTS, it seems that the American singer is good friends with Rosé from BLACKPINK too!

The two powerhouse singers caught up in Paris for dinner and some sightseeing over the weekend, right in the middle of the Paris Fashion Week schedule.

Rosé was in town for Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2020 show, where she made her PFW debut to the delight of fans all over the world.

She sparked minor anxiety among fans when they noticed she wasn't in a photo that 21-year-old singer Shawn Mendes posted with her group mates Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo when he performed in Seoul, but they were thrilled to see the BLACKPINK member living it up in Paris with Halsey.