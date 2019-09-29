BLACKPINK's Rosé And Halsey Are Living Their Best Lives In Paris

by Pakkee Tan | Sun., 29 Sep. 2019 10:04 PM

Ros&amp;eacute;, BLACKPINK, Paris Fashion Week SS20

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Is Halsey BFFs with all the top K-pop idols we know?

On top of her very public (and sweet) friendship with the boys of BTS, it seems that the American singer is good friends with Rosé from BLACKPINK too!

The two powerhouse singers caught up in Paris for dinner and some sightseeing over the weekend, right in the middle of the Paris Fashion Week schedule.

Rosé was in town for Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2020 show, where she made her PFW debut to the delight of fans all over the world.

She sparked minor anxiety among fans when they noticed she wasn't in a photo that 21-year-old singer Shawn Mendes posted with her group mates Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo when he performed in Seoul, but they were thrilled to see the BLACKPINK member living it up in Paris with Halsey.

Rosé shared several candid snaps on her personal Instagram from her night out with the Without Me singer: Taking selfies in a bathroom mirror, posing together with the iconic Eiffel Tower and just having a lot of fun together.

"Dining with unexpected friends in paris. Thank u for the lovely dinner @iamhalsey [kssing face emoji]," the K-pop idol wrote.

Halsey also uploaded a few shots on her Instagram, writing in French, "la vie est meilleure en rose @roses_are_rosie", which translates to "life is better in pink", although it contains a witty reference to Rosé's name too.

The photos seem to be taken by Rosé on her camera, and show Halsey enjoying a glass of wine at dinner, as well as the Eiffel Tower shot of the two singers.

Looks like we've got another K-pop/American friendship to stan!

  • Share
  • Tweet
