SuperM Drops New Teaser For Debut Music Video, "Jopping"

With their debut less than a week away, SuperM is not letting up on the teasers for their new music video.

Yesterday, the "Avengers of K-pop" released a preview of "Jopping", their upcoming debut MV — what looks to be a futuristic, action-packed mini movie, complete with its own helicopter.

The teaser shows the protagonists — EXO's Kai and Baekhyun, SHINee's Taemin, NCT's Mark and Taeyong, and WayV's Ten and Lucas — walking purposefully in a desert landscape before it changes into a stadium (or coliseum) packed with fans.

We also see flashy car and motorcycle sequences, a panoramic helicopter ride and desert tank manoeuvres that play perfectly into their super agent storyline. Layer an explosive dance sequence into the teaser and you've got what looks set to be a record smasher!