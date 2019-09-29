It's one for the books!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in the most low-key and chill way. "Year one, done," The Politician actress and Goop founder shared on Instagram, alongside a selfie of her and her husband.

It appeared the two lovebirds enjoyed an afternoon beach day. They both were dressed casually, as Paltrow rocked a white tee, large black sunglass and a chic messy updo. Her husband and co-creator of American Horror Story, donned a blue sports tee and large sunnies.

All in all, it seemed like they celebrated their special day in a romantic setting.

This time a year ago, the couple was exchanging their vows in front of family members and close friends, including Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey, Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden, Steven Spielberg and Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld, who threw the pair a rehearsal dinner the night before.