Bindi Irwin Teases Her Wedding Dress 2 Months After Getting Engaged

Bindi Irwin has said yes to the dress!

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin is getting one step closer to walking down the aisle and saying "I Do." Two months ago, the 21-year-old star shared the special news that she and her longtime love, Chandler Powell, were engaged. And now she's springing her wedding planning into action and can check off one major thing off her list: her bridal gown!

On Sunday, the conservationist gave her 2.7 million followers a tiny glimpse at her wedding dress. "I said yes to the dress," she captioned her post, alongside a photo that showed off her beautiful lace sleeve. Her massive engagement ring was also on display.

While she didn't reveal her entire gown (because her fiancé follows her, after all), it's clear she found her perfect gown for her big day. Moreover, Powell commented on his future wife's Insta pic, and wrote, "I can't wait."

We can't either!