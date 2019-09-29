Miley Cyrus' thoughts just can't be tamed.

The "Slide Away" singer took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to open up about love and loyalty. While the message was a bit cryptic, she didn't hold back. "Happy Sunday from me & 2 stinky dogs," she began her post, alongside a photo of her in bed with her furry friends. "waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning."

She continued, "I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions.... the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule ... Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex ...."

Now this is where things got a bit mysterious.

"They love back 100X," she said. "all they ask for is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability, and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone)."