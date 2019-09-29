Instagram
Miley Cyrus' thoughts just can't be tamed.
The "Slide Away" singer took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to open up about love and loyalty. While the message was a bit cryptic, she didn't hold back. "Happy Sunday from me & 2 stinky dogs," she began her post, alongside a photo of her in bed with her furry friends. "waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning."
She continued, "I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions.... the best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule ... Love & Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex ...."
Now this is where things got a bit mysterious.
"They love back 100X," she said. "all they ask for is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability, and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone)."
If anything, the 26-year-old star's cryptic social media post comes nearly a week after she and The Hills star called it quits, and over a month after she split with her longtime love, Hemsworth.
When it came to Carter and the singer's summer fling, a source previously told E! News, "It was getting serious and Miley wasn't comfortable with that."
"When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached," the source shared at the time. "It went from 0 to 60 and she wanted to put on the brakes. It was unexpected to end things so abruptly, but it had to be done. She just got out of her marriage and Miley felt like she and Kaitlynn got carried away."
Additionally, when Liam and Miley decided to go their separate ways, a rep for the 26-year-old said, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
Despite two breakups this summer, it looks like the "Mother's Daughter" singer is focused on one thing: creating new music for her fans.
"So thankful to have this type of freedom to express myself and LUCKY to have fans supporting my creative journey," she shared in a following slide on her Instagram Story on Sunday. "Look forward to releasing new music."