Just like dad!

North West took the stage alongside her famous father, Kanye West, at his "Sunday Service" event, held at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit on Friday. In videos posted to Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story, North, 6, can be seen singing along on the stage with Kanye, as well as fellow performers and choir members.

"Sing it girl," Kim captioned one Instagram Story video post of her eldest daughter.

Today is the day that the Grammy winner's highly-anticipated new album, Jesus Is King, is set for release. However, reports surfaced this week stating that the album might not be dropping on its expected date. Kim was actually the first to announce her husband's new album in August, posting the tracklist on social media along with the date, "9.27.19." One of the tracks on the released list, titled "Water," was performed by Kanye during his Coachella Sunday Service in April.