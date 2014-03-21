Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Cover Vogue, See Behind-the-Scenes Video With North West!

  By
    &

by Rebecca Macatee | Fri., 21 Mar. 2014 10:08 AM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Vogue

Photographed by Annie Leibovitz

It's official: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are fashion's first couple!

North West's mom and dad are on the cover of Vogue's April 2014 issue, it was announced Friday, and yes, they're looking glam, chic and ready to say "I do"! Annie Leibovitz shot the stunning cover and inside spread, which includes behind-the-scenes photos of the lovebirds and their adorable 9-month-old daughter, Nori.

Naturally, Kim tweeted about the truly OMG-worthy news, and Kanye, of course, hit up the social media sphere as well.

Vogue's Anna Wintour addressed the magazine's Kimye cover (and rumors leading up to it) in her editor's letter:

"Part of the pleasure of editing Vogue, one that lies in a long tradition of this magazine, is being able to feature those who define the culture at any given moment, who stir things up, whose presence in the world shapes the way it looks and influences the way we see it. I think we can all agree on the fact that that role is currently being played by Kim and Kanye to a T. (Or perhaps that should be to a K?)

"As for the cover, my opinion is that it is both charming and touching, and it was, I should add, entirely our idea to do it; you may have read that Kanye begged me to put his fiancée on Vogue's cover," she wrote. "He did nothing of the sort. The gossip might make better reading, but the simple fact of the matter is that it isn't true."

Ms. Wintour went on to point out that there's "barely a strand of the modern media that the Kardashian Wests haven't been able to master, and for good reason: Kanye is an amazing performer and cultural provocateur, while Kim, through her strength of character, has created a place for herself in the glare of the world's spotlight, and it takes real guts to do that."

The #WORLDSMOSTTALKEDABOUTCOUPLE just so happen to make the world's most glam Vogue cover, too. The April issue hits stands March 31 and is available on March 24 as a digital download.

