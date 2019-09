It's a battle of the LBDs!

Blake Lively was all over this black lace Dolce & Gabbana mini back in December (at the Sherlock Holmes NYC premiere) because it showed off her cleavage and her gams—which is exactly how this Gossip girl likes it. She paired it with sparkly Christian Louboutin stilettos and a blue cocktail ring and looked smokin'.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Love Hewitt wore the same sexy dress to the blowout Eclipse premiere in L.A. on Thursday. The actress went a little more modest with a lined skirt but wasn't shy with the spray tan—her skin almost matched her strappy bronze platform sandals.

Both babes rocked luscious curly locks, but which starlet looks better? We say Blake takes the win, but are you loving J.Love's look more? Weigh in below!