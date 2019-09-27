Lilly Singh is sharing a very "heartfelt" apology over a recent comment she made on her late-night show.

The A Little Late with Lilly Singh host took to social media on Friday to address a comparison she made about turbans during an interview with celeb guest Jessica Alba. In a lengthy post, Lilly offered an apology for her "disrespectful and problematic" joke.

"In a recent episode of my show, I stupidly made a comparison about turbans that I'd like to apologize for," Lilly wrote in the message to her fans. "My guest was explaining how her kids were embarrassed I saw them with towels twisted on their heads and I said 'don't worry, it's like my Punjabi friends.' In the moment, my thought process was 'don't be embarrassed! I think that's dope.' But in hindsight I recognize that was a disrespectful and problematic joke to make that has a lot of painful history behind it. And I'm very sorry."