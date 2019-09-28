Relive Hailey and Justin Bieber’s Cutest Moments

by Vannessa Jackson | Sat., 28 Sep. 2019 3:00 AM
We hear wedding bells!
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are preparing to celebrate their love with a lavish wedding, and we can't help but get excited for all the gorgeous pictures to come. The two have legally been married for a year after tying the knot at a courthouse ceremony in 2018, but they're having a traditional wedding in front of friends and family in South Carolina.
The musician and his model wife are already getting excited and have been having some fun before their big day. Justin recently reached out to his Instagram followers to ask his fans to help him pick a tuxedo for the big day. The options hilariously included a rainbow tux and a powder pink tux with matching top hat. Of course, he was only joking—hopefully! Hailey also celebrated her big day with a wild and fun bachelorette party with some of her best girlfriends, including Kendall Jenner.
Luckily, they've been kind enough to post some adorable content over the course of their relationship to keep us going until their big day. Relive all of their cute vacation pics to some swoon worthy kissing shots. There is no limit to how adorable this couple can get.
Take a walk down memory lane and check out all the adorable pics from the love birds!
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin look so darn cute cuddled up together!
Mark R. Milan/GC Images
The love birds didn't shy away from locking lips out in public. So bold!
Rodin Banica/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Baldwin couldn't stop smiling at the Canadian crooner as they stepped out together this fall.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
The perfect pair wasn't afraid to make some bold fashion statements while out and about. Bieber donned a bright blue floral shirt, while Baldwin rocked a bold denim-on-denim ensemble.
The two looked so happy when the singer wrapped himself around the model while out on the lake.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
The two couldn't stop smiling at each other while walking around hand-in-hand in New York City.
PapCulture / SplashNews.com
The celebs totally stood out when they stepped out together in these brightly colored outfits.
Bieber and Baldwin couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.
Splash News
You can just feel the love with these looks the stars are giving each other. It's so sweet!
In July 2018, Bieber confirmed his engagement to Baldwin in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"
He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!
The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo.
The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love.
Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday.
"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too!
Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic.
It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm.
This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love!
Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves.
Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable!
Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic.
The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.
Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice!
One of their first official shots as husband and wife!
Nichole-Perez/X17online.com
While on set for a music video shoot, the pop star picked up his lady love and carried her around.
Frank Castle / BACKGRID
The two decided to get silly with the paparazzi, making funny faces while being photographed this summer.
Splash News / BACKGRID
In one of the couple's cutest candid moments, Baldwin dried off her main man with a towel after he took a quick dip in the pool.
Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.
In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.
Baldwin decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Bieber her hair-tie right off her wrist!
They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!
In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.
In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Bieber and Baldwin for a Nerf gun night!
Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between Baldwin and himself. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?
Back in 2014, Bieber and Baldwin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.
