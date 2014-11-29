UPDATE: Freddie Prinze Jr. clarified on Saturday that he "can walk fine."

Freddie Prinze Jr. spent the Thanksgiving holiday recovering from spine surgery and appears to be in good spirits as he shares updates with his Twitter fans.

The She's All That and Scooby Doo star and husband of Sarah Michelle Gellar, with whom he shares a 5-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son, tweeted a pic of himself right before his operation last week and has since posted several post-op selfies showing him wearing a neck brace.