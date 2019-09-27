These Taco Bell Sauce Packet Costumes Will Heat Up Your Halloween

by Jake Thompson | Fri., 27 Sep. 2019 10:20 AM

Ecomm: Halloween Taco Bell Sauce Packets Costumes

halloweencostumes.com

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It seems like every year Halloween creeps up on us faster and faster! That being said, we're FIVE weeks away and we have to ask: Do you and your squad know what you're going to dress up as? Whether you're going the sexy route or couples avenue, we've got you. However, Taco Bell just released icon-status Halloween costumes inspired by the classic menu items' hot sauce packets. Yes, you heard that correctly: hot sauce packets!

If you've ever dreamed of being your favorite renowned Taco Bell hot sauce flavor—hot, fire, verde, and diablo—now you can! And with eight styles to choose from—both in tunic and dress form—you and your crew will be FIRE this Halloween season. Literally! 

Check out the condiment collection below.

Taco Bell Hot Sauce Packet Dress

Turn up the heat in this classic hot sauce packet dress.

$40 Halloween Costumes
Taco Bell Hot Sauce Packet Costume

Be the condiment you want to see in the world in this hot sauce packet costume.

$40 Halloween Costumes
Taco Bell Verde Sauce Packet Dress

Slay the green game in this verde sauce packet dress.

$40 Halloween Costumes
Taco Bell Verde Sauce Packet Costume

Be the envy of all your friends in this verde sauce packet costume.

$40 Halloween Costumes
Taco Bell Fire Sauce Packet Costume

Burn up the costume competition in this fire sauce packet costume.

$40 Halloween Costumes
Taco Bell Diablo Sauce Packet Dress

Be deliciously devilish in this diablo sauce packet dress.

$40 Halloween Costumes
Taco Bell Diablo Sauce Packet Costume

Take your Halloween costume to the next level in this seriously sinister diablo sauce packet costume.

$40 Halloween Costumes
