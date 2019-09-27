Snoop Dogg's Infant Grandson Dead 10 Days After Birth

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SiriusXM
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., 27 Sep. 2019 8:56 AM
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Snoop Dogg's grandson, Kai Love, has passed away.
The 47-year-old rapper's son, Corde Broadus, shared the tragic news via Instagram on Thursday.
"Kai Love 9/15/19 - 9/25/19," he wrote on the social network. "My son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let's all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you."
He also shared a video of the little one receiving a kiss from his sibling in the hospital. In addition, he posted a photo of a dry erase board hanging outside of the hospital room. The board listed the child's name and the words "love [and] light."
He also wrote that the baby "died in my arms" in a comment.
"Life is beautiful when you view it for what it is," he wrote underneath the video.
After hearing the news, several of Broadus' followers expressed their condolences.
"I am so sorry for your loss Corde. My heart breaks for you," celebrity stylist Jennifer Rade wrote in the comments section. "There are no words. Sending you all my love."
Broadus also has a son named Zion, whom he welcomed in 2015, and a daughter named Elleven, whom he welcomed in 2018.
