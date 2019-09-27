Kris Jenner to the rescue!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped in for her daughter, Kylie Jenner, on Friday at Balmain's Paris Fashion Week Show. While Kylie could not be in attendance, due to her hospitalization, Kris was able to be there and represent for her youngest daughter, sitting front row at the event next to Eva Longoria.

"Head to toe @balmain for today's show!@olivier_rousteing such an incredible show today!!" Kris wrote on Instagram in her fashion show outfit. "So excited for the launch of the #KYLIExBALMAIN @kyliecosmetics makeup collab today at 8am pst!!"

It was just two days ago that Kylie announced that she's too sick to travel overseas for the launch of her new collab with Balmain's Olivier Rousteing. A rep for the 22-year-old beauty mogul also confirmed to E! News earlier this week that Kylie is in the hospital but doing well under doctor's care.