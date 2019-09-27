Tyler Cameron has failed to get the final rose—again.

The Bachelorette alumna got the boot for the second time on Thursday's episode of Lights Out With David Spade.

After Cameron's journey to find love on The Bachelorette came to an end, he realized he had some time on his hands. So, he decided to apply for a new gig—being David Spade's production assistant.

"It's not bad," Cameron said about the job. "The pay is good; I have my own parking spot and six girls from the staff have already proposed to me….I said no."

However, the season 15 star faced some competition from the show's other PA Johnny. Spade told the two staff members the program's budget allowed for only one PA to stay. In the most dramatic elimination yet, Spade made his final choice.

"Tyler, the last eight hours you've worked here have been, obviously, magical," the host said. "I'll cherish the time we spent together learning how the copier works, but Johnny is sort of family. Johnny the PA, will you accept the rose?"