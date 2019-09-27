Goo Hye-Sun Releases A New Song About Her Divorce With Ahn Jae-Hyun

  • By
    &

by E! Asia Staff | Fri., 27 Sep. 2019 3:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ahn Jae-Hyun, Goo Hye-Sun

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

South Korean actress Goo Hye-Sun will be releasing a new song today after her retirement in the music industry. The song is titled, "Must I Die?" and contains lyrics around her highly public divorce with fellow actor, Ahn Jae-Hyun which is still ongoing. 

On 26 September, Goo teased the release of her single via her Instagram account with the caption, "A new song that I worked on will be released tomorrow at noon. Please look forward to it."

This came as a surprise to many as the 34-year-old actress has not released new music since her last album under YG Entertainment, And Spring in 2016. Though she has not formally announced her retirement as a singer, Goo did mention on 1 September this year that she will be taking a break from the entertainment industry to further her studies. 

Read

Goo Hye-Sun Plans To File Counterclaim Against Ahn Jae-Hyun's Divorce Lawsuit

The single is actually a remake of a song she composed in 2014 with the same title. This time she will be releasing a piano version with different lyrics. She showed her new lyrics via the caption of her announcement of the single. The new lyrics contained some scathing lines directed to Ahn, her husband. The celebrity couple is currently in the midst of a high profile divorce lawsuit which Goo has countered recently. 

Goo begins the song with, "Nothing lasts forever. I have lost my feelings, and you forever lost me. I don't have time to look back at the loneliness." She then went on to ask, "Is there a tomorrow where you're better than yesterday? Hope turned into despair, and memories are now like a sin."

In the chorus, Goo sang about how she felt the great despair she felt when her relationship with Ahn deteriorated. It goes, "Your breathing that reaches my ears; A farewell I could not refrain from. Why should I live? The songs that you have been singing when my heart is crying. Must I die?"

Goo ends her song with these final words, presumably to Ahn, "I'll never be there again. Just only to you, I'm gone," reiterating that their marriage seems beyond repair. 

As of writing this article, Ahn has yet to respond to Goo's new song. Listen to her track below: 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Korean Celebrities , Korean Actors , Asia

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.