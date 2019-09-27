E! Celebrity Beauté: How To Get Priyanka Chopra's Bold Red Beauty Look

  • By
    &

by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 27 Sep. 2019 1:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

She needs no introduction — From Bollywood to Hollywood, 37-year-old actress Priyanka Chopra is a bonafide star! 

Chopra began her rise to stardom after she was crowned Miss World 2000. She made her film debit in the Hindi film, Humraaz, back in 2002. However, it wasn't until she starred in the mega hit Andaaz, opposite Bollywood legend Akshay Kumar, that she was catapulted to celebrity status. Chopra won Best Female Debut at the Filmfare Awards that year. 

Since then, Chopra has acted along side some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry from Shahrukh Khan to the great Amitabh Bachan. While Chopra has played romantic leads in films, she has never been shy about going out of her comfort zone and pushing herself to do roles that don't typically gel with her glamorous superstar persona.

In the 2012 film Baarfi, Chopra played an autistic woman who falls in love with a deaf, mute man played by Ranbir Kapoor. She spent time at mental institutions to learn about autism and delivered a spectacular performance that won her Best Actress nominations at the Filmfare, Screen, IIFA and Producers Guild Film Awards. The film went on to be the highest grossing film in India that year and was picked to be India's entry at the 85th Academy Awards. 

Chopra has also starred in Western films, being one of the few Bollywood stars that actually "made it" in Hollywood as well. She played the antagonist in the remake of Baywatch alongsideZac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. The actress also tied the knot last year to Nick Jonas in a grand wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. 

Known for her glamorous red carpet looks and stunning beauty, we're showing you how to achieve Chopra's classic red lip, bold beauty look for the red carpet.  

Read

E! Celebrity Beauté: How To Achieve Deepika Padukone's Red Carpet Smokey Eye

How To Get The Look

Step 1: Start off with a medium coverage liquid foundation to even out the skin tone before concealing any darkness on the face with a liquid concealer. 

Step 2: Moving on to the eyes, start with a neutral skin tone shade all over the lids to even out any discolouration. 

Step 3: Pack a matte warm-tone brown, almost orange shade all over the lid and into the crease. Use a matte deep brown shade on the outer-V of the eye to create depth and dimension. 

Step 4: Pick up your favourite jet black, matte liquid eyeliner to create a bold wing. 

Step 5: Pop on your some fluttery mink lashes and brush them through with a little mascara to marry the real lashes with the false ones. 

Step 6: Add some colour to the apples of the cheeks with some blush and a blinding highlight on the cheekbones. 

Step 7: Finally, finish off the look with a bold matte red liquid lipstick. Use a lip brush to apply a precise layer and voilà! 

Priyanka Chopra, E! Celebrity Beauté

Courtesy of Brands

Urban Decay Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette

SHOP

Priyanka Chopra, E! Celebrity Beauté

Courtesy of Brands

Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Eyeliner

SHOP

Priyanka Chopra, E! Celebrity Beauté

Courtesy of Brands

Verlour Lashes Effortless Natural Lash Collection in 'Would I Lie'

SHOP

Article continues below

Priyanka Chopra, E! Celebrity Beauté

Courtesy of Brands

Dior Rouge Dior Ultra Care Flower Oil Liquid Lipstick in '999'

SHOP

Priyanka Chopra, E! Celebrity Beauté

Courtesy of Brands

Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer

SHOP

Priyanka Chopra, E! Celebrity Beauté

Courtesy of Brands

Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation

SHOP

Article continues below

Priyanka Chopra, E! Celebrity Beauté

Courtesy of Brands

Benefit Cookie Box O Highlighter

SHOP

Priyanka Chopra, E! Celebrity Beauté

Courtesy of Brands

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush in 'Diffused Heat'

SHOP

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Bollywood , Beauty , Asia , Priyanka Chopra

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.