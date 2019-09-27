E! Celebrity Beauté: How To Get Priyanka Chopra's Bold Red Beauty Look

by Hanan Haddad | Fri., 27 Sep. 2019 1:26 AM
She needs no introduction — From Bollywood to Hollywood, 37-year-old actress Priyanka Chopra is a bonafide star!
Chopra began her rise to stardom after she was crowned Miss World 2000. She made her film debit in the Hindi film, Humraaz, back in 2002. However, it wasn't until she starred in the mega hit Andaaz, opposite Bollywood legend Akshay Kumar, that she was catapulted to celebrity status. Chopra won Best Female Debut at the Filmfare Awards that year.
Since then, Chopra has acted along side some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry from Shahrukh Khan to the great Amitabh Bachan. While Chopra has played romantic leads in films, she has never been shy about going out of her comfort zone and pushing herself to do roles that don't typically gel with her glamorous superstar persona.
In the 2012 film Baarfi, Chopra played an autistic woman who falls in love with a deaf, mute man played by Ranbir Kapoor. She spent time at mental institutions to learn about autism and delivered a spectacular performance that won her Best Actress nominations at the Filmfare, Screen, IIFA and Producers Guild Film Awards. The film went on to be the highest grossing film in India that year and was picked to be India's entry at the 85th Academy Awards.
Chopra has also starred in Western films, being one of the few Bollywood stars that actually "made it" in Hollywood as well. She played the antagonist in the remake of Baywatch alongsideZac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. The actress also tied the knot last year to Nick Jonas in a grand wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur.
Known for her glamorous red carpet looks and stunning beauty, we're showing you how to achieve Chopra's classic red lip, bold beauty look for the red carpet.
Step 1: Start off with a medium coverage liquid foundation to even out the skin tone before concealing any darkness on the face with a liquid concealer.
Step 2: Moving on to the eyes, start with a neutral skin tone shade all over the lids to even out any discolouration.
Step 3: Pack a matte warm-tone brown, almost orange shade all over the lid and into the crease. Use a matte deep brown shade on the outer-V of the eye to create depth and dimension.
Step 4: Pick up your favourite jet black, matte liquid eyeliner to create a bold wing.
Step 5: Pop on your some fluttery mink lashes and brush them through with a little mascara to marry the real lashes with the false ones.
Step 6: Add some colour to the apples of the cheeks with some blush and a blinding highlight on the cheekbones.
Step 7: Finally, finish off the look with a bold matte red liquid lipstick. Use a lip brush to apply a precise layer and voilà!
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
Article continues below
Courtesy of Brands
Courtesy of Brands
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?