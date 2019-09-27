E! Celebrity Beauté: How To Get Priyanka Chopra's Bold Red Beauty Look

She needs no introduction — From Bollywood to Hollywood, 37-year-old actress Priyanka Chopra is a bonafide star!

Chopra began her rise to stardom after she was crowned Miss World 2000. She made her film debit in the Hindi film, Humraaz, back in 2002. However, it wasn't until she starred in the mega hit Andaaz, opposite Bollywood legend Akshay Kumar, that she was catapulted to celebrity status. Chopra won Best Female Debut at the Filmfare Awards that year.

Since then, Chopra has acted along side some of the biggest names in the Indian film industry from Shahrukh Khan to the great Amitabh Bachan. While Chopra has played romantic leads in films, she has never been shy about going out of her comfort zone and pushing herself to do roles that don't typically gel with her glamorous superstar persona.

In the 2012 film Baarfi, Chopra played an autistic woman who falls in love with a deaf, mute man played by Ranbir Kapoor. She spent time at mental institutions to learn about autism and delivered a spectacular performance that won her Best Actress nominations at the Filmfare, Screen, IIFA and Producers Guild Film Awards. The film went on to be the highest grossing film in India that year and was picked to be India's entry at the 85th Academy Awards.

Chopra has also starred in Western films, being one of the few Bollywood stars that actually "made it" in Hollywood as well. She played the antagonist in the remake of Baywatch alongsideZac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. The actress also tied the knot last year to Nick Jonas in a grand wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur.

Known for her glamorous red carpet looks and stunning beauty, we're showing you how to achieve Chopra's classic red lip, bold beauty look for the red carpet.