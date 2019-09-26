Kang Daniel Has Ended His Legal Battle With LM Entertainment

DANITYs can breathe a sigh of relief, because K-pop idol Kang Daniel has settled his legal dispute with LM Entertainment.

The Korea Entertainment Management Association (CEMA) was the main mediator between the two parties. Today, the association announced that both Kang and LM Entertainment "decided to prevent further issue and damages caused by a drawn out legal dispute."

They have reportedly reached a decision, with LM Entertainment agreeing to "Kang Daniel's promotions with a new agency, in order to foster a positive cultural and entertainment environment", and both parties have withdrawn their official complaints.

"Kang Daniel has withdrawn his request for an injunction on his contract, as well as his lawsuit, and LM Entertainment has withdrawn their objection to the injunction request," a CEMA representative said. "Simultaneously, the legal dispute has come to a complete end with both parties' agreement to terminate their contracts with each other.

This means that both parties will also not pursue civil or criminal lawsuits against each other, or take any other legal action regarding their contracts.