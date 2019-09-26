K-pop girl group Brown Eyed Girls have said the magic word yet again, but this time, it's not "Abracadabra". It's "comeback"!

If you were a fan of K-pop in the 2000s, you will definitely remember iconic girl group, Brown Eyed Girls. On 25 September, Miryo, Ga-In, Narsha and JeA surprised fans by spontaneously starting a livestream on V Live.

It has been over four years since fans have seen the Brown Eyed Girls back together in one screen, as the group took a hiatus in 2015.

The four members, in turn, were surprised by the number of fans who were tuning in to their livestream.

"We really miss you," Miryo said. "Honestly, we thought that there would be 200 viewers at most."