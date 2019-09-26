BTS' J-Hope & Becky G Announce Surprise Collaboration, "Chicken Noodle Soup"

The secret's out: BTS' J-Hope and American singer Becky G are collaborating on a new single, to be released later today.

J-Hope announced the collaboration with Becky G on "Chicken Noodle Soup", a recreation of the popular song by American musician, DJ Webstar and rapper Young B. In addition to the song, the pair will also be releasing a music video featuring themselves, and a dance crew of 50 from around the world.

According to The Korea Times, J-Hope wrote rap lyrics in Korean for the song, while Becky G expressed her own lyrics in Spanish, giving the iconic hip-hop song an international feel. 

"Chicken Noodle Soup" was reportedly the first song that J-Hope learned to dance to, and Becky G also fell for the song as a child —  so this collaboration marks a full circle moment for both singers.

Fans started speculating about a potential collaboration between the two singers earlier this week.

Just a few days ago, Becky G issued a teasing tweet. ""Soooo... #BeckyHasAnotherSecret." The official BTS members' account then replied, "Hey @iambeckyg, I have a secret, too.. #CNS". Becky then replied with a string of emojis hinting at keeping a secret.

Becky G met the boys of BTS at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year.

Last year, J-Hope released a mixtape, "Hope World", which topped charts worldwide, so this new release is highly anticipated.

"Chicken Noodle Soup" will be released this evening through BTS' official social media channels.

