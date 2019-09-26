BTS' J-Hope & Becky G Announce Surprise Collaboration, "Chicken Noodle Soup"

The secret's out: BTS' J-Hope and American singer Becky G are collaborating on a new single, to be released later today.

J-Hope announced the collaboration with Becky G on "Chicken Noodle Soup", a recreation of the popular song by American musician, DJ Webstar and rapper Young B. In addition to the song, the pair will also be releasing a music video featuring themselves, and a dance crew of 50 from around the world.

According to The Korea Times, J-Hope wrote rap lyrics in Korean for the song, while Becky G expressed her own lyrics in Spanish, giving the iconic hip-hop song an international feel.

"Chicken Noodle Soup" was reportedly the first song that J-Hope learned to dance to, and Becky G also fell for the song as a child — so this collaboration marks a full circle moment for both singers.