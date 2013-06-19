Paris Jackson Testifies in Michael Jackson Wrongful Death Trial Via Pretaped Video Deposition

  • By
    &

by Alexis L. Loinaz | Wed., 19 Jun. 2013 5:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Paris Jackson

CNN

A healthy-looking Paris Jackson spoke out at Michael Jackson's wrongful-death trial Tuesday in Los Angeles—via a video testimony shot months before the 15-year-old would be hospitalized for an alleged suicide attempt.

In a deposition recorded on March 21, the late King of Pop's daughter—who is currently recovering at a Los Angeles hospital—testified about former nanny Grace Rwaramba as legal eagles sought to shed light on her relationship with the singer's children and the circumstances behind her subsequent firing.

Per CNN, the deposition was an attempt by AEG's lawyers to counter testimony by former Jackson personal chef Kai Chase, who depicted Rwaramba as a nurturing figure to the children and claimed she "was the mother they knew."

PHOTOS: Look back on the life of Michael Jackson

In her testimony, however, Paris, appeared to have a different take.

"My dad didn't like her, so he tried to keep her away from us," recalled a lively and engaged Paris, who wore a blue button-down shirt and occasionally laughed as she spoke. "So he'd send her to run errands a lot."

According to the teen, although the nanny had initially been let go, she kept coming back because her father "felt bad 'cause she didn't really have a lot of money."

"He said she was sneaky," Paris claims her father once told her. "She wasn't an honest person, and she lied a lot."

NEWS: Paris Jackson stopped celebrating birthdays after dad's death, says Michael's former personal chef

Paris also recounted an incident in which Rwaramba supposedly got "really creepy."

"One time…I think it was when me and my brother were really, really young, before Blanket was born…when [Michael Jackson] would stay at a hotel, she would call the hotel and say that she was his wife. She was obsessed with him," Paris testified.

"And they'd let her in, and he'd wake up and she'd be, like, in his bed," the teen added. "That's what he told us…Yeah, kinda creepy."

LISTEN: Paris Jackson 911 call

The late pop legend's mother, Katherine Jackson, has sued AEG Live on behalf of her son's estate, accusing the concert promoter of negligence by hiring Dr. Conrad Murray and purportedly playing a role in the pop star's death from a propofol overdose.

Paris, meanwhile, is on the mend: This past weekend, she did not attend the wedding of cousin Taj Jackson at the family's Hayvenhurst home, where a source told E! News that Paris "wanted to come but they wouldn't let her out of the hospital."

Still, we're told that Katherine remains hopeful about her granddaughter's recovery.

"She's optimistic Paris will get the help she needs," our source adds.

PHOTOS: The Jacksons: A who's who of the family members

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Top Stories , Paris Jackson , Michael Jackson , Legal , Family , Lawsuit

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.