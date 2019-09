The guys of One Direction are giving back this holiday season.

During a recent charity screening of their movie This Is Us organized for sick children in London, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne surprised fans with an impromptu performance.

The event was set up by the Rays of Sunshine Charity, which grants wishes for seriously ill U.K. kids and teens. The Brit boybanders are ambassadors for the charity.

Right before the screening, the four singers (Zayn Malik was feeling sick and couldn't make it) walked out into the local Cineworld movie theater to greet the 36 kids and their families, who were all beyond excited to see the 1D guys.