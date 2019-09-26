Shawn Mendes Met BLACKPINK And He's Stanning Them As Hard As We Are

Shawn Mendes just met three Señoritas that he's been a fan of for the longest time!

BLACKPINK's Jennie, Lisa and Jisoo met up with the 21-year-old singer at the Seoul leg of his Shawn Mendes: The Tour concert on 25 September, and headed backstage to meet him after the concert.

The "Señorita" singer uploaded a black-and-white photo of their encounter on Instagram, showing him with a wide grin on his face.

He captioned the photo with a black heart and tagging the official BLACKPINK account.