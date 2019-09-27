Meet the 16 New Amazon Alexa Devices You're Gonna Want ASAP

by Katherine Riley | Fri., 27 Sep. 2019 4:00 AM

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Amazon unveiled a slew of new products at its annual hardware event this week, and friends, the future is now. From Echo earbuds to the Loop smart ring to the Amazon Smart Oven (which we can't wait to try!), all of the products are Echo and Alexa-enabled, which means a very hands-free time for us all.

Check out the products we'll all be shopping for and/or adding to our holiday wish lists.

Echo Buds

These wireless earbuds feature immersive sound, active noise reduction and Alexa compatability.

$130 Amazon
Echo Studio

Echo Studio creates an immersive, three-dimensional soundscape, wrapping you in studio-quality audio from every direction.

$200 Amazon
Echo Show 8

With an 8" HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance.

$130 Amazon
Echo Frames

All-day glasses with hands-free access to Alexa.

$180 Amazon
Echo Dot With Clock

Amazon's most popular smart speaker is now available with an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature or timers. Perfect for your nightstand.

$60 Amazon
Echo Glow

This Alexa-enabled mulitcolor smart lamp for kids helps make family routines colorful: Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

$30 Amazon
Ring Indoor Cam

This compact plug-in indoor camera lets you see, hear and speak to people and pets from your phone, tablet or select Echo device.

$60 Amazon
Echo Loop

This smart ring is your shortcut to quick calls, fast answers and bits of info that help you stay on top of your day.

$130 Amazon
Echo Flex

Make any space a little smarter—this plug-in smart speaker lets you get help from Alexa in more places in your home.

$25 Amazon
Amazon Smart Oven

Just in time for Thanksgiving, check out this 4-in-1 convection oven, microwave, air fryer and food warmer. Preset it and forget it: Includes 30+ built-in presets, voice control with Alexa through a compatible Echo device like the included Echo Dot.

$250 Amazon
Echo (3rd Gen)

This updated Echo has new premium speakers powered by Dolby to play 360° audio with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response.

$100 Amazon
eero mesh WiFi Router/Extender

The eero mesh WiFi router works with your internet service provider to bring up to 1,500 square feet of fast, reliable WiFi to your home. Also available in a three-pack.

$99 Amazon
Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Stick Up Cam Battery, a battery-powered camera that can be mounted indoor or out.
With Live View, you can check in on your home any time through the Ring app.

$100 Amazon
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Amazon's most compact smart speaker now has improved speaker quality for richer and louder sound.

$50 Amazon
Fire TV Cube

The fastest, most powerful Fire TV ever, delivering a fast, fluid experience for your favorite movies and TV shows. Control your compatible soundbar and A/V receiver, and change live cable or satellite channels with your voice.

$120 Amazon
Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition

The Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition combines powerful 2.1 channel cinematic sound with the Fire TV experience. Use the included Voice Remote with Alexa to control your soundbar and compatible TV functions like power, volume, navigation and playback

$230 Amazon

