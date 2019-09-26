How Jennifer Lopez Is Setting Herself Up For an Amazing 2020

It's hard to top the incredible year that Jennifer Lopez has had, but she's putting herself on track to have an even better 2020.

The 50-year-old superstar just confirmed to her fans on social media that she's set to headline the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, alongside fellow singer Shakira. The epic performance is scheduled to take place at the sporting event, which will be held on Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

"Two Queens. First time together on stage…on the world's biggest stage," Pepsi wrote on Twitter. "Welcome @JLo and @shakira to #PepsiHalftime #SBLIV @RocNation @NFL."

February could be quite a busy month for Lopez, who is already getting Oscar buzz for her performance in Hustlers, which recently debuted in theaters. So, as J.Lo gears up for another astonishing year, both personally and professionally, we're breaking down everything she has to look forward to in 2020.