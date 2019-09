Tristan Thompson Gushes Over "Beautiful" Khloe Kardashian on Instagram

Tristan Thompson raised a few eyebrows on Thursday after he left a flirty comment on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post.

The selfie showed the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star soaking up the sun.

"May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream," the Good American head captioned the image.

After seeing the post, the Cleveland Cavaliers player couldn't resist leaving a comment.

"The sun is [shining] bright on a beautiful [diamond]," he wrote underneath the pic.

This wasn't the first time the athlete had gushed over his ex on Instagram. He also did so after Khloe posted a picture of herself channeling Anna Nicole Smith.

"Perfection," he wrote along with a heart-eyes emoji in a since-deleted comment.

In addition, he referred to the celebrity as "the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out" on her 35th birthday.