Young love can be exciting and romantic, but when you're in the spotlight, it can be a bit tough.

Actress Chloë Grace Moretz, 19, has been rumored to be dating 17-year-old Brooklyn Beckham for some time now, and their romance was recently confirmed through a series of lovey-dovey Instagram photos. However, while there are obvious reasons that make this pairing seem pretty awesome (a day hanging out with the Beckhams? Yes, please!), the Kick-Ass star admits that sometimes it can be pretty difficult.

The cover star for the June issue of InStyle UK explains that dating can be awkward already, let alone dating someone who is also well-known in the industry. "You already know what I look like in a bathing suit. You know what I look like in a sex scene. You know what I look like when I say 'I love you' to someone. You've already seen it all."

She continued, "It creates a mass frenzy and they follow you in separate cars so you can't just run around and share little silly and cute moments."