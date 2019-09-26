Rag & Bone Flash Sale: Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe With 65% Off

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., 26 Sep. 2019 10:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: Rag &amp;amp; Bone Flash Sale

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fall is here. And you know what that means: new clothes! Whether you've recently done a summer wardrobe purge or simply yearning to trade out some old staples for some new autumnal goodies, one of our favorite brands Rag & Bone is having a 65% flash sale on Nordstrom Rack, and we couldn't be more excited to grab some new garments and punch in our credit card info.

Known for its effortless urban style and expert craftmanship, Rag & Bone will upgrade your closet by keeping you fashion forward and on trend all season. If you've been on the hunt for tailored blazers, quality outerwear, luxe handbags and trendy accessories that don't compromise practicality, then load up your cart fashionistas, because with over 400 items to mix and match, you can get your swag on in more ways than one! 

Here are seven of our favorites below. 

Rag & Bone Halifax Ribbed Minidress

Flatter your curves in this edgy striped dress with dipped neckline and ribbing. 

Ecomm: Rag &amp; Bone Flash Sale
$250
$110 Nordstrom Rack
Rag & Bone Camden Shopper Shoulder Bag

Say sorry to your old purse because this oversized nude suede shoulder bag will be your new favorite!

Ecomm: Rag &amp; Bone Flash Sale
$496
$173 Nordstrom Rack
Rag & Bone Oversized Velvet Jacket

Upgrade your denim with this classic fit in burgundy velvet.

Ecomm: Rag &amp; Bone Flash Sale
$395
$170 Nordstrom Rack
Rag & Bone Zoe Fedora

Complete your look with this dashing navy fedora with a signature crocodile embossed band.

Ecomm: Rag &amp; Bone Flash Sale
$225
$110 Nordstrom Rack
Rag & Bone Poppy Tab Pants

Put some prep in your step in these '70s-inspired powder blue pants.

Ecomm: Rag &amp; Bone Flash Sale
$395
$125 Nordstrom Rack
Rag & Bone Oversized Square Sunglasses

See everything through tortoiseshell tinted glasses.

Ecomm: Rag &amp; Bone Flash Sale
$225
$60 Nordstrom Rack
Rag & Bone Sybil Plaid Print Blazer

Command the work room in this professionally tailored blazer in olive plaid.

Ecomm: Rag &amp; Bone Flash Sale
$450
$130 Nordstrom Rack

Shop the full Rag & Bone Flash Sale on Nordstrom Rack.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.