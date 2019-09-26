Rag & Bone Flash Sale: Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe With 65% Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Fall is here. And you know what that means: new clothes! Whether you've recently done a summer wardrobe purge or simply yearning to trade out some old staples for some new autumnal goodies, one of our favorite brands Rag & Bone is having a 65% flash sale on Nordstrom Rack, and we couldn't be more excited to grab some new garments and punch in our credit card info.

Known for its effortless urban style and expert craftmanship, Rag & Bone will upgrade your closet by keeping you fashion forward and on trend all season. If you've been on the hunt for tailored blazers, quality outerwear, luxe handbags and trendy accessories that don't compromise practicality, then load up your cart fashionistas, because with over 400 items to mix and match, you can get your swag on in more ways than one!

Here are seven of our favorites below.